Flyers: Neuvirth s'effondre sur la patinoire (vidéo)

Publié par Valérie Beaudoin pour 98,5fm Sports le samedi 01 avril 2017 à 19h39. Modifié à 19h59.

(98,5 sports) - Le gardien des Flyers de Philadelphie s'est effondré sur la patinoire durant la première période de l'affrontement contre les Devils du New Jersey.

Michal Neuvirth a dû être transporté sur une civière. Il a été remplacé par Anthony Stolarz, Steve Mason étant absent.

(plus de détails à venir)

