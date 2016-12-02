Toujours important de placer ses cheveux dans un combat (vidéo)

L'attaquant des Sabres de Buffalo en a fait rire plusieurs en se plaçant les cheveux tout juste avant d'engager un combat contre l'attaquant Shawn Thornton des Panthers de la Floride.

Marcus Foligno takes the time to fix his hair during a fight, and then drops Shawn Thornton ??‍♠???... #Baller pic.twitter.com/efWVBE3RRK

Même son frère Nick, attaquant pour les Blue Jackets de Columbus, a pris le temps de taquiner son frère sur Twitter.

Some things you just have to shake your head at as an older brother! ? Glad he got the take down! #"pretty"tough https://t.co/bslEVoeyc0