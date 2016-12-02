Attendez-vous
à plus
Écouter en direct

Toujours important de placer ses cheveux dans un combat (vidéo)

Publié par 98,5 fm pour 98,5fm Sports le mercredi 21 décembre 2016 à 17h00. Modifié à 17h40.

Marcus Foligno
(98,5 Sports) - Marcus Foligno a enflammé Twitter mardi soir.

L'attaquant des Sabres de Buffalo en a fait rire plusieurs en se plaçant les cheveux tout juste avant d'engager un combat contre l'attaquant Shawn Thornton des Panthers de la Floride.

Même son frère Nick, attaquant pour les Blue Jackets de Columbus, a pris le temps de taquiner son frère sur Twitter.

Fermer
Publicité

À lire aussi

Grand-maman Pacioretty a assisté au match

Publié le 02/12/2016

Phillip Danault prend du galon

Publié le 19/12/2016

Notre liste de souhaits aux 30 équipes

Publié le 21/12/2016
Tous droits réservés 98,5 Sports © 2016